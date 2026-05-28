Partnerships sealed to make Makati 'Intelligent City'

The Intelligent City initiative is also being considered for expansion into other Philippine urban areas.

According to the Trade chief, the project will use artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), urban data integration platforms, and advanced telecommunications solutions to improve transportation, retail and commercial services, energy management, and digital city services.

On the other hand, Ayala Corp., Mynt, and Mitsubishi Corp. also signed an agreement to develop “Smart Life” digital services that could make daily transactions more convenient for Filipinos.

The partnership will cover rewards programs, ticketing services, online payment platforms, and digital marketing solutions.

The collaboration is expected to generate around P7 billion in revenues.

GCash expansion

Meanwhile, Ayala Corp., Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), Mitsubishi Corp., and Mynt signed another agreement to help expand GCash services in the Philippines and abroad.

Mitsubishi and MUFG have previously invested $700 million in GCash, underscoring their continued commitment.

The partnership will develop better digital payment systems, lending services, investment products, and stronger online security, while integrating GCash into Ayala and Mitsubishi’s business ecosystems across retail, real estate, energy, mobility, and digital services.

Secretary Roque said the partnerships reflect strong investor confidence in the Philippines and highlight the country’s readiness to advance digital innovation, smart infrastructure, and financial technology.

“We welcome these investments to the Philippines because they will bring meaningful benefits to Filipinos—from smarter and more connected communities to safer and more accessible digital financial services,” she said.

“These partnerships will make everyday transactions faster and more convenient while creating more opportunities for Filipino consumers, businesses, and workers,” she added.

Through its network of international offices, the DTI will continue to attract investments that create jobs, expand digital opportunities, and support a more innovative and inclusive Philippine economy.