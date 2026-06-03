VLF XXI 'Set A' examines power, silence and decay

SET A — TENGANG KAWALI

The title "playing deaf" sets the stage for three plays that force the audience to confront what society chooses to ignore. It is a raw, political autopsy of how power is mishandled in our digital spaces, our newsrooms, and our bedrooms.

1. Password 123, Pilipinas 321

Playwright: Anthony Kim Vergara | Director: Norbs Portales

Cast: Noel Rayos, Gio de Onda, Earvin Estioco, Miguel Dela Cruz Santos, Nicole Manlulu

This is a tech-thriller that pulls back the curtain on the "troll farm" phenomenon. It’s set in a shady underground cyberspace operation hidden inside a tech support center. We follow Nix, a cybersecurity pro who realizes the "Blackteam" he works for is actually a massive disinformation machine. It’s a sharp look at how easy it is to sell out your country when you’re just "doing your job" behind a screen.