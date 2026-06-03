VLF XXI 'Set A' examines power, silence and decay

The title "playing deaf" sets the stage for three plays that force the audience to confront what society chooses to ignore. It is a raw, political autopsy of how power is mishandled in our digital spaces, our newsrooms, and our bedrooms.
Playwright: Anthony Kim Vergara | Director: Norbs Portales
Cast: Noel Rayos, Gio de Onda, Earvin Estioco, Miguel Dela Cruz Santos, Nicole Manlulu
This is a tech-thriller that pulls back the curtain on the "troll farm" phenomenon. It’s set in a shady underground cyberspace operation hidden inside a tech support center. We follow Nix, a cybersecurity pro who realizes the "Blackteam" he works for is actually a massive disinformation machine. It’s a sharp look at how easy it is to sell out your country when you’re just "doing your job" behind a screen.
Playwright: Elijah Felice Rosales | Director: Nelsito Gomez
Cast: CJ Navato, Justine Peña
This one is a punch to the gut for anyone in media. It’s a two-person showdown at a farewell party for Ish, a reporter who just won a major international award. The celebration goes south when a former colleague, Doy, shows up to publicly challenge her right to the prize. It asks the uncomfortable question: are we actually fighting for human rights, or are we just using victims to build our own LinkedIn profiles?
Playwright: Floyd Scott Tiogangco | Director: Lhorvie Nuevo-Tadaoan
The theater erupts in laughter because of the couple's specific dynamics. It’s set on the very last night of the Duterte administration, and while these two are inside obsessively scrubbing away a bedbug infestation, a literal Tokhang operation is going down right outside their door. They’re just trying to get the house ready for their son’s 18th birthday, but the message is loud and clear: while they’re "cleaning" their room, the state is "cleaning" the streets.
The Set A performances at the Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez (CCP Black Box) are scheduled for 03 June at 2 PM and 8 PM, 13 June at 8 PM, 14 June at 2 PM, 19 June at 8 PM, 20 June at 2 PM, 25 June at 8 PM, and 26 June at 2 PM.