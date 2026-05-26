The heart of the house: Senior citizens reinvigorate the CCP

At an age when many people are expected to slow down, three senior citizens from Pasay City are proving that the "golden years" belong at the center of the country’s cultural scene. Sarah Escosora, Marte Aragon, and Bubot Manalang are reinvigorating their lives through the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ Front-of-House (CCP FOH) Apprenticeship Program.
Launched in 2024 in partnership with the city’s Office of Senior Citizens Affairs (OSCA), the program aims to keep older Filipinos active within the arts. The month-long training included lectures, fieldwork, and first aid, immersing participants in the values of culture and service. The program reflects the CCP’s mission of inclusivity, having also trained deaf and hard-of-hearing participants for cultural work.
While 10 applicants were initially accepted, eight ushers completed the journey to join the CCP Venue Operations Division’s team. For 66-year-old Sarah Escosora, a barangay kagawad and senior president, the experience offers access to the arts that would otherwise be out of reach.
“Nakakapanood na ako ng shows na hindi ko mapapanood kung hindi ako usher kasi mahal ang tickets,” admitted Escosora. “Double benefits din – nakakapag-serve kami at the same time
The ushers now cover everything from children's theater to major tributes for National Artists. Beyond the duties, the work provides structure and a renewed sense of purpose. As the seniors encourage the younger generation to support live performances and "cherish our culture," the CCP continues to demonstrate that there is a place for every Filipino in keeping the arts alive.