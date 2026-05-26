The heart of the house: Senior citizens reinvigorate the CCP

At an age when many people are expected to slow down, three senior citizens from Pasay City are proving that the "golden years" belong at the center of the country’s cultural scene. Sarah Escosora, Marte Aragon, and Bubot Manalang are reinvigorating their lives through the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ Front-of-House (CCP FOH) Apprenticeship Program.

Launched in 2024 in partnership with the city’s Office of Senior Citizens Affairs (OSCA), the program aims to keep older Filipinos active within the arts. The month-long training included lectures, fieldwork, and first aid, immersing participants in the values of culture and service. The program reflects the CCP’s mission of inclusivity, having also trained deaf and hard-of-hearing participants for cultural work.