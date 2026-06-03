Veggies from Kabayan, Benguet soon available at Camp John Hay

Fresh harvests of cauliflower, broccoli, and tomatoes from Kabayan will be delivered to CJH. The camp will provide temporary venues for farmers to market their harvests, supports recovery and redistribution activities, and promotes sustainable food systems. The MOU ensures coordination and logistical support for effective implementation, while fostering community development, environmental responsibility, and inclusive economic participation.

Said MOU will remain in effect until otherwise terminated by mutual agreement of the parties. According to BCDA-JHMC, the partnership underscores the corporation’s commitment to promoting economic and social development while supporting Benguet’s farming communities. It is aligned with JHMC’s mandate to transform Camp John Hay into an investment destination.

Aquinas said the collaboration strengthens Kabayan farmers’ access to markets and ensures that consumers enjoy fresh, locally grown produce. .“By opening Camp John Hay as a venue for agricultural recovery, we advance sustainability and empower communities," Reandi stressed.