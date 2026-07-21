Following the seizure, the cigarettes were turned over to the BIR for inspection, inventory and tax assessment.

The operation was carried out under a Mission Order issued by Revenue Region 19–Davao Region. Revenue officers from RDO 114, led by OIC Revenue District Officer Ellen S. Tampus and Assistant Revenue District Officer Atty. Irene A. Balleque, conducted the verification of the confiscated products.

The BIR said the operation forms part of its intensified nationwide campaign against the illegal trade, transport and distribution of untaxed tobacco products.

Authorities found violations of the National Internal Revenue Code, revenue regulations on cigarette registration, internal revenue stamp requirements, and excise tax compliance.

Based on the assessment, the seized cigarettes carry an estimated P6,575,831.20 in excise tax liabilities.

The BIR said illicit tobacco products deprive the government of much-needed revenue while harming legitimate businesses. It also emphasized the importance of cooperation among law enforcement agencies in combating illicit trade and tax evasion.

Authorities are now preparing the appropriate legal and administrative charges against those responsible for possessing and transporting the illicit products.