DTI, John Hay Management Corp. partner to boost MSMEs

The agreement was signed by DTI Baguio-Benguet Provincial Director Felicitas O. Bandonill and JHMC President and Chief Executive Officer Manjit T. Singh Reandi. It outlines joint initiatives to support micro, small and medium enterprises through capacity-building programs, product promotion and expanded market access.

Under the partnership, JHMC will provide spaces within Camp John Hay where government-assisted MSMEs can display and sell their products. The two organizations will also conduct training programs on pine needle and pine cone crafts as part of efforts to revitalize eco-friendly industries under the Breathe Baguio advocacy campaign.

Bandonill said the partnership opens new opportunities for development and innovation among small businesses, which she described as the backbone of the local economy.

Reandi said supporting sustainable enterprises aligns with JHMC's commitment to responsible economic growth and community development.

The memorandum will remain in effect for one year, allowing both parties to implement collaborative programs and measure their impact on local businesses and livelihoods.