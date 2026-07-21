The Philippines and New Zealand have signed their first Memorandum of Cooperation in Education, establishing a framework to expand collaboration across all levels of education as the two countries mark 60 years of diplomatic relations.
New Zealand Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters announced that the Philippines is formalizing the cooperation between the two nations, recognizing the priority to enhance education and labor mobility.
The Philippines is also New Zealand’s ninth-largest international student market, with 2,635 students from 2023 to 2025.
Building on the momentum of these key initiatives, New Zealand further promotes study opportunities in the Philippines through the Study with New Zealand Study Expos in Cebu on 19 September and Iloilo on 22 September, where Filipino students and families can meet representatives from 16 New Zealand education providers.
In an interview with the DAILY TRIBUNE, Education New Zealand Group General Manager for International and Sector Engagement Sahinde Pala said it is a time for students to directly meet with representatives and ask for advice and guidance.
“If they wanted to do some pre-research, they're welcome to, and at many of our student-facing events you have students coming in who are thinking about studying in New Zealand,” Pala said.
Pala noted that the expos aim to encourage Filipino students to pursue an education in New Zealand by providing direct access to institutions and reliable information on academic programs, scholarships, student life, and career opportunities, further strengthening the growing education partnership between the nations.
The exact venues for the expos have yet to be announced; details will be released closer to the event dates.