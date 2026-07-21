The Philippines and New Zealand have signed their first Memorandum of Cooperation in Education, establishing a framework to expand collaboration across all levels of education as the two countries mark 60 years of diplomatic relations.

New Zealand Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters announced that the Philippines is formalizing the cooperation between the two nations, recognizing the priority to enhance education and labor mobility.

The Philippines is also New Zealand’s ninth-largest international student market, with 2,635 students from 2023 to 2025.