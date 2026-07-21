"I think all of the foreign ministers have really focused themselves on the developments that are happening on the Code of Conduct between ASEAN and China on the South China Sea," she said.

The question came days after tensions flared anew in the West Philippine Sea, with the Philippines accusing the China Coast Guard of conducting dangerous maneuvers against a Philippine vessel within the country's exclusive economic zone.

Asked whether fellow ASEAN foreign ministers reacted to the Philippine position on the incident, Lazaro said there was no response.

"The foreign ministers did not respond to the position I've made because I think everything is being discussed between the two parties," she said.

The 59th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting opened Tuesday with Myanmar's political crisis among its key agenda items, alongside regional security, economic cooperation and efforts to conclude the long-delayed Code of Conduct in the South China Sea.