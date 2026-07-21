"As we look ahead, we see significant potential to grow this relationship. We'll continue to strengthen our education connections, supporting more students, more partnerships, and deeper collaboration between our institutions," Peters said.

The memorandum aims to strengthen student and academic mobility, promote research and institutional partnerships, and expand cooperation in qualifications recognition, workforce development, lifelong learning and education policy.

"Through our new Education Memorandum of Cooperation, we are creating the conditions for this partnership to flourish. Together we are building not just strong education links, but a stronger, more connected future," Peters added.

Education New Zealand Group General Manager for International and Sector Engagement Sahinde Pala said the agreement builds on years of collaboration between the two countries.

"One of the strongest indicators of our growing education partnership is the increasing number of Filipino students now choosing New Zealand as their study destination," Pala said.

She said Filipino student enrollment in New Zealand has grown 36 percent since 2023, reaching 2,635 students in 2025.

Pala also said New Zealand offered 44 fully funded scholarships to Filipinos for both the 2025 and 2026 intakes, a threefold increase from previous years.

In an interview with the DAILY TRIBUNE, Pala said New Zealand offers Filipino students not only quality education but also an opportunity to experience the country's culture and lifestyle.

"You have our future-focused education system. You have all eight of our universities ranked within the top 450 in the latest rankings. New Zealand has also just been ranked first globally for employment outcomes, with the highest average score among higher education systems with three or more ranked universities," he said.

Pala said New Zealand aims to provide students with a clear and predictable education pathway that allows them to make informed decisions and confidently pursue opportunities that support their long-term goals.