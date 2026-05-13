Two drug suspects arrested in Quezon City, P1.7M worth of illegal drugs seized

In coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency–National Capital Region (PDEA-NCR) and the QCPD Tactical Operations Center (TOC), operatives from Police Station 1 conducted a buy-bust operation at around 4:45PM on Tuesday at the parking area of Sto. Domingo Church in Barangay Sto. Domingo, Quezon City.

Prior to the operation, police operatives received information from a concerned citizen regarding the suspects’ alleged illegal drug activities.

According to the police report, received from alias “John Paul” were one caliber 9mm Taurus pistol with one loaded magazine containing twelve (12) live ammunition.

Also confiscated from the two suspects were approximately 250 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated value of P1.7M, one sling bag, two cellular phones, one Toyota Vios vehicle, and the marked buy-bust money.

Further verification disclosed that alias “John Paul” has previous records for Damage to Property in August 2025 and June 2020, both of which were amicably settled.

The QCPD said the two drug suspects will be charged for violating the Republic Act No. 9165, otherwise known as the “Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, with alias “John Paul” facing violation of Republic Act No. 10591, or the “Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act”.