QCPD Director Brig. Gen. Randy Glenn Silvio said the victims were inside a white Suzuki S-Presso when they were attacked by two gunmen riding tandem on a Yamaha Mio 125 motorcycle along the corner of Timog Avenue and EDSA on 28 April.

Both Mariano and Orimaco sustained multiple gunshot wounds and were rushed to East Avenue Medical Center, where they were later declared dead.

Police later recovered the abandoned getaway motorcycle along Scout Rallos near Ybardolaza Street, which became a key piece of evidence in the investigation.

Silvio said investigators identified the suspects through CCTV backtracking, witness interviews, digital forensic analysis, intelligence validation, GCash transaction records, and social media profiling.

Ballistics examination also linked the spent cartridges recovered at the crime scene to a previous shooting incident in Arayat, Pampanga, indicating the possible use of the same .45-caliber firearm.

Investigators are looking into personal grudge and business-related conflict as possible motives behind the killing.

The complaints were filed against six suspects identified only by their aliases: "Uno," "Besa," "Boy," "Bore," "Frapa," and "Pajo."

"The filing of these criminal complaints is a significant step toward securing justice for the victims and holding those responsible accountable before the law. We assure the public that the Quezon City Police District will continue its operations to locate and arrest all suspects and ensure the successful prosecution of this case," Silvio said.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. commended the investigators for building what he described as a strong, evidence-based case.

"Ang mahalaga ay matibay ang ebidensyang naipon bago tayo magsampa ng kaso. Hindi tayo nagmamadali, ngunit sinisiguro nating maayos ang proseso at may pananagutan ang sinumang mapatutunayang lumabag sa batas," Nartatez said.

He added that the PNP will continue working closely with prosecutors to ensure the successful prosecution of the case.

"Our investigators remain focused on building strong cases founded on facts and evidence. We will continue pursuing those responsible while fully respecting due process and the rule of law. Ito ang uri ng serbisyo na inaasahan ng ating mga kababayan," he said.