South Korean airport executive joins NAIA overhaul

“John brings the operating discipline and technical depth NNIC needs at this stage of NAIA’s transformation,” NNIC general manager Angelito A. Alvarez said.

Incheon experience

“His experience at Incheon is directly relevant to the work ahead as we continue improving the airport’s systems, facilities, and passenger experience,” he added.

Kim spent nearly 30 years at Incheon International Airport, most recently as director of airport security management. He led the rollout of biometric access controls, artificial intelligence-assisted CCTV monitoring, and a comprehensive security inspection program.

He also helped prepare Incheon’s fourth-phase expansion, overseeing operational readiness for new facilities. Earlier, he worked on cargo operations, logistics, and free trade zone projects.

Outside South Korea

Outside South Korea, Kim served as director of operations and facilities management at Kuwait Airport Terminal 4 and advised Erbil International Airport in Iraq on operational readiness.

Kim replaces Ok Chul “Paul” Shin, who is taking on a new assignment.

A licensed senior electrical engineer and certified Project Management Professional, Kim holds an electrical engineering degree from National Jeju University and previously worked on aviation safety standards at Airports Council International.

NNIC also named Han Joon Kim, a 21-year Incheon veteran, to support civil aviation compliance and required airport projects.