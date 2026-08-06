The President appeared not to hear the remarks because of the distance.

"Hindi matututo ng tamang pag-uugali ang mga kabataan kung ang nakikita nilang iniidolo nila na lider o ang mga nasa paligid nila ay wala ring modo, palamura at nagdarasal sa kapahamakan ng iba," Castro said in a Viber message to reporters.

She said it was unfortunate that the incident occurred inside a school.

"Nakakalungkot lamang na nangyari ito sa eskwelahan pa na nagpapakita kung ano na nga ba ang natutunan nila sa mga paaralan, sa bahay at sa paligid nila. Let us bring back decency to our country. Huwag natin pabayaan ang ating mga kabataan," she added.

The Schools Division of Davao under the Department of Education earlier apologized for what it described as the "inappropriate behavior" of several students from an undisclosed school.

According to the division office, the four students involved have undergone disciplinary action, guidance and counseling, and values formation interventions focusing on responsible behavior, digital citizenship, and respect for others.

"We deeply regret the incident and assure the public that such conduct is not tolerated and does not reflect the values of respect, discipline, and responsibility that our schools uphold," the Schools Division said.

It added that it will continue working with parents and the community to reinforce positive behavior and uphold standards of student conduct.