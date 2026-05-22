Baguio condemns dog meat trade

He reaffirmed the local government's commitment to strictly enforce the Animal Welfare Act throughout the city.

Even if there are no recent cases of animal cruelty or dog meat trade in the city,the office of the mayor issued the statement.

He stated that protecting animal welfare is both a legal obligation and a reflection of a society that values life and promotes kindness toward all living beings. The mayor also praised the Animal Kingdom Foundation (AKF) mentioning organization's initiatives to eliminate the dog meat trade, protect animals, and raise public awareness.

Magalong acknowledged the foundation's work in rescue operations and in pursuing legal action against violators of the law.

He called for stronger compliance with the Animal Welfare Act across all sectors. He urged law enforcement agencies, barangay officials, animal welfare groups, and the general public to collaborate through education, strict enforcement, and collective action to ensure communities are safe for both people and animals.