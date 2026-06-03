NBI Cordillera breaks ground for P350-M regional headquarters

The eight-story facility will rise along North Drive and is scheduled for completion within three years. Officials said the building is expected to become one of the most modern law enforcement facilities in Northern Luzon.

Groundbreaking ceremonies were held on 3 June 2026, with NBI Cordillera Regional Director Atty. Janet Francisco describing the project as a long-term investment in the agency's ability to address increasingly sophisticated crimes while improving public service delivery.

Francisco said the new headquarters will feature modern investigative resources and state-of-the-art facilities designed to enhance the work of agents and forensic specialists. The project is also expected to improve coordination with other law enforcement agencies operating in the Cordillera.

The development comes as the NBI expands its efforts against cybercrime, financial fraud, human trafficking, environmental crimes and other complex offenses requiring advanced investigative capabilities.

“It is expected to provide future generations of NBI personnel with the tools and facilities needed to uphold justice and protect communities throughout the Cordillera,” Francisco said.