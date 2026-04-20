BuCor starts construction of P470M high-tech prison facility in Nueva Ecija

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) held a groundbreaking ceremony of the P470-million prison facility in Palayan City, Nueva Ecija on 20 April 2026.
According to by BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr., the P470-million prison facility will have comprehensive and robust security features on a 60-hectare property donated by the Nueva Ecija provincial government.
He added that the donated lot will lay the groundwork for the establishment of critical infrastructure projects that pave the way for a unified penology and correctional system and optimize land use for government facilities.
The new facility is capable of accommodating up to 7,500 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs). The facility will include key components such as Maximum, Medium, and Minimum Security Camps; a Reception and Diagnostic Center; and a Drug Treatment and Rehabilitation Center.
The new facility will also have a Correctional Institution for Women; Vocational and Livelihood Facilities; Agricultural Production Areas; In-facility Courtrooms; and Personnel Housing, and is targeted for completion by end of 2027.
Among the features of the new facility are the perimeter fence with fortified walls and fencing securing the entire complex; elevated guard towers strategically positioned around the facility; controlled entry points equipped with monitored checkpoints and access control systems; advanced surveillance and communication technologies; and solar lighting to enhance energy efficiency and security.