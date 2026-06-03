NBI breaks ground on regional headquarters

Construction is scheduled to begin immediately following the groundbreaking ceremony.

NBI Cordillera regional director Janet Francisco said the project represents a long-term investment in the bureau’s ability to keep pace with increasingly sophisticated crimes while providing faster, more efficient public services.

Francisco said the headquarters will house state-of-the-art facilities and modern investigative resources. The upgraded infrastructure will allow agents and forensic specialists to perform their duties more effectively and improve coordination with other law enforcement agencies operating in the region.

The expansion comes as the NBI faces a growing role in combating cybercrime, financial fraud, human trafficking and environmental offenses.

“It is expected to provide future generations of NBI personnel with the tools and facilities needed to uphold justice and protect communities throughout the Cordillera,” Francisco said.