Metal dreams beyond borders

The target sits on the other side of the continent, in a landlocked republic that was once Soviet and is now busy rebranding itself as Central Asia’s financial hub.

The asset, a copper mine tucked inside a geological belt that serious mining geologists speak of in the same reverent tones reserved for the Andes and the African Copperbelt, is already in production.

Not a grassroots exploration punt, in other words, but a live, ore-churning operation with a nameplate capacity in the thousands of tons annually, split between sulfide concentrate and cathode.

The seller is a private entity domiciled in a special economic zone governed by English common law, the kind of legal wrapper designed to make skittish foreign capital feel at home in a jurisdiction it might otherwise approach with caution.

A first tranche of fresh dollars — eight figures — in the currency of the transaction has just been released after due diligence came back as satisfactory.

The stake being acquired is a minority one: enough to gain exposure and a seat at the table, but not enough to run the kitchen.

Whether it’s a good deal at the price paid is the question no one has yet answered in public.