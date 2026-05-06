All promise, no ore?

Critics say the company has yet to ship its “first gram” of commercial ore, years after the money was raised and the hype was loudest.

The stock, once buoyed by excitement, now trades in centavo territory. Shareholders who rode the wave are mostly underwater.

The person currently running the show inherited a stalled project and a skeptical market.

To his credit, he’s been trying to pivot, exploring blockchain partnerships and signing new mineral agreements in other provinces. He’s also apparently done voice work in Tagalog anime dubs, which may be the company’s most productive output in recent memory.

The latest mineral deal, another massive tract in yet another province, gives management fresh reason for optimism. But the script is becoming familiar: expansive acreage, enormous potential, early-stage exploration, permits still pending.

At some point, though, a mining company has to stop selling possibilities and start extracting minerals.