Proud lady cadet upholds honor code

She noted that her class experienced significant institutional adjustments during their time at the academy.

Librada, 21, is a member of Delta Company and will join the Philippine Army (PA). She is from Lipa City, Batangas, and was born to a retired military officer and an entrepreneur.

Before entering the academy, she attended De La Salle University as an undergraduate and graduated from high school with high honors.

“I chose to enter the PMA because I saw how my father served the country. I saw him as a commander of the Fifth Mechanized Infantry Battalion, and I saw photos of their activities where they went to schools in far-flung areas to provide support, service, and assistance to the people, such as free circumcision and educational programs,” she said.

“Being a military officer is not only about ensuring the physical security of individuals and the nation, but about promoting human security and serving the people,” Librada said.

She expressed gratitude to the families, civilian instructors, and tactical officers for their roles in molding the character of the 207 members of the graduating class.

She said the graduates were all professionals and will never be swayed by politics.

“In the PMA, we were shaped by the honor code and honor system. Even without explicit rules being imposed on us, we know that we must act honorably as officers, and we understand who we truly serve,” she said.

Asked about the call of Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, who is the subject of an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant, for support from his PMA “mistahs” and fellow graduates, Librada cited the PMA Alumni Association’s official statement.

It held that despite being a brotherhood of arms, PMA graduates are loyal to the Constitution.

“We remain faithful to our duty, and we will only do what our job requires us to do,” Librada said.

Tradition in their heart

The class valedictorian urged both her classmates and the underclassmen to adhere strictly to the PMA honor code outside the academy walls. She said the code should serve as a foundational principle for decision-making rather than just a regulation for survival within the institution.

Librada reminded the Talang Dangal Class of 2026 to stay united and to maintain their accountability to the public.

She explained that the class war cry, which calls for having no mercy on themselves, signifies a strict sense of responsibility required to effectively protect and serve the country.

Librada received the Presidential Saber, the Philippine Army Saber, and the Jusmag Saber. She was also awarded the Information Technology Plaque and the Australian Defense Best Overall Performance Award for the Army.

This year’s batch completed its training with several distinct milestones, marking shifts in modern warfare preparation, international involvement and institutional training methods.

They were equipped with specialized training in Python missile programming, data analytics, unmanned systems, electronic warfare, and the fundamentals of artificial intelligence.