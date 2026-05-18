Actress Kaye Abad says she is now a cancer survivor

She recalled how faith, hope, and the love of her family became her source of strength throughout the ordeal.

“For one year, ang daming moments of fear, uncertainties, and pain. But also, so much faith, hope, and love that carried me through. And today, I can finally say I’m a cancer survivor,” she said in the video.

Abad said she decided to document her journey because she was uncertain about how her battle would end.

The actress shared that her health concerns began in 2024 after experiencing severe stomach pain for six hours, which later prompted doctors to recommend a mammogram.

She and her husband, Paul Jake Castillo, eventually decided to continue her treatment in Singapore.

Abad admitted that one of the hardest parts of the diagnosis was the thought of being away from her children while undergoing treatment.

After a year of treatments, Abad said her doctor finally informed her that she is now officially cancer-free.