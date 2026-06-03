Jonvic apologizes to Senate over clash during Jinggoy arrest

The apology came after Senator Rodante Marcoleta criticized what he described as Remulla’s disrespect toward Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano during the arrest. “I respect Marcoleta’s feelings. However, I maintain that I maintained a professional demeanor during the entire incident,” Remulla said.

In a separate radio interview, the Interior chief offered an apology to senators. “My apologies to the members of the Senate if they were offended. I don’t think it was personal on our parts. I was calm to the point when I had to effect the warrant,” he said.

Estrada was arrested inside the Senate on Monday in connection with plunder and graft charges involving an alleged P573-million anomaly.