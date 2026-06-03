DOT3 starts construction of new regional office in San Fernando

DOT Central Luzon Director Dr. Richard Daenos led the groundbreaking ceremony of the new regional office along with Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) Chief Operating Officer Mark Lapid, DOT3 personnel and stakeholders.

The said regional office will be constructed beside the CPOSCO and Negosyo Center headquarters along Tourism Road in Barangay Calulut.

During the ceremony, Lapid expressed TIEZA’s full support for the establishment of the official regional office building of the Department of Tourism in Central Luzon.

For the LGU’s part, City Councilor Reggie “G4” David was present, and he was alongside City Administrator and Acting City Legal Officer Atty. Kristannico Abad. Abad represented Mayor Vilma Balle-Caluag who extended the city government’s congratulations to DOT and reaffirmed the strong partnership between the local government and the agency.

The project site is made possible through a usufruct agreement between the City Government of San Fernando and the agency.

Also present from the City Government were City Tourism Officer Ching Pangilinan, City Engineer Annele David, and Acting City Information Officer Jay-ar Hipolito.

Construction of the new regional office is set to commence soon, with a target completion date in the first quarter of 2027.

The project will be undertaken by Arise Construction and Development Corporation under the leadership of Chief Operating Officers Engr. Aries Tanglao and Engr. Angelo Mamangun, Jr.

Once completed, the DOT3 Regional Office is expected to further strengthen tourism development initiatives and coordination across Central Luzon, while reinforcing the City of San Fernando’s role as a key hub for regional governance and public service.