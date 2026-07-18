The Department of Tourism (DOT) has expressed strong support for Delta Air Lines' upcoming nonstop flights between Los Angeles and Manila, scheduled to begin in March 2027 and scale to a daily service by June.

Tourism Secretary Dita Angara-Mathay noted that increased competition will make air travel more affordable and accessible for Filipinos.

“More flights and more choices are good for travelers. Greater competition can help make air travel more accessible and affordable for Filipinos,” Angara-Mathay said.

According to the tourism chief, “the goal is to grow the overall market”.

“We want our airlines to grow and succeed. At the same time, we welcome more airlines and more routes because a bigger market benefits everyone—travelers, airlines, airports, tourism enterprises, and the economy,” she added.