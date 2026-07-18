The Department of Tourism (DOT) has expressed strong support for Delta Air Lines' upcoming nonstop flights between Los Angeles and Manila, scheduled to begin in March 2027 and scale to a daily service by June.
Tourism Secretary Dita Angara-Mathay noted that increased competition will make air travel more affordable and accessible for Filipinos.
“More flights and more choices are good for travelers. Greater competition can help make air travel more accessible and affordable for Filipinos,” Angara-Mathay said.
According to the tourism chief, “the goal is to grow the overall market”.
“We want our airlines to grow and succeed. At the same time, we welcome more airlines and more routes because a bigger market benefits everyone—travelers, airlines, airports, tourism enterprises, and the economy,” she added.
According to E-travel data, as of July 18, 2026, the United States remains the Philippines' leading source market, with 707,394 recorded visitor arrivals.
The launch will also mark Delta as the only U.S. carrier to operate nonstop flights between the two cities. Beyond tourism and business exchanges, the new route is expected to make homecomings easier for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and the Filipino-American community, while also opening another gateway for American travelers to explore the Philippines.
“For many Filipino-Americans, coming to the Philippines is more than a vacation. It is a journey home. The DOT will continue working with international and Philippine carriers to expand connectivity, open new markets, and make it easier for more people to experience the Philippines,” said the tourism chief.
The DOT is also working to curate travel experiences for balikbayans and second- and third-generation Filipino-Americans seeking to reconnect with their heritage.
“We look forward to working with our airline partners to continue expanding access to the Philippines and making travel more seamless for everyone.”