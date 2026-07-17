The P188 one-way base fares, exclusive of fees and surcharges, are available on select flights from Manila and Clark for travel until 30 November.

CEB said it is strengthening its domestic tourism push through year-round promotions, an extensive local network, and partnerships with hotels, cafés, wellness brands, and other tourism-related businesses to encourage higher visitor spending across destinations.

"Cebu Pacific has been a steadfast partner of the Department of Tourism in opening more destinations across the Philippines and making travel more accessible for every Filipino.

We are proud to support the 'Discover More to Love' campaign by making it easier and more affordable to explore the destinations that make the Philippines truly unique," said Candice Iyog, CEB chief marketing and customer experience officer.

"As we continue to expand connectivity and bring more travelers to both established and emerging destinations, we hope to create greater opportunities for local communities, tourism businesses, and the many Filipinos whose livelihoods depend on a thriving tourism industry," she added.

CEB carried nearly 14.5 million passengers in the first half of the year, driven by sustained demand for domestic travel despite slower growth in its international business. Passenger traffic from January to June increased 4.3 percent to 14.5 million from 13.9 million in the same period last year.

The airline currently flies to 35 domestic destinations across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.