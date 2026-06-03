DepEd, Israeli Embassy open ICT hub in Manila school





The Education chief said the project underscores the value of international cooperation in investing in education and youth development.



Ambassador Kursh, meanwhile, said the facility reflects Israel’s long-term commitment to education.



“We said, let’s invest in something for the future, and investing in the future means investing in education and in the next generation of leaders,” she said.



The ICT center is equipped with desktop computers, modern learning furniture, essential ICT tools, and a reading nook designed to promote literacy and independent learning.



DepEd said the facility will function as a multi-purpose learning hub where students can access educational resources, conduct research, complete schoolwork, and build digital competencies.



Teachers are also expected to benefit from improved access to digital instructional materials and technology-based teaching tools.



The Embassy of Israel has committed to provide ongoing support to help ensure the facility remains accessible to learners beyond regular class hours.



DepEd said the initiative highlights growing Philippines-Israel cooperation in education and supports efforts to improve learning outcomes in the public school system.