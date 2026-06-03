COMELEC: Jinggoy may run in 2028 unless convicted with finality

“If there is no final decision and no restraining order from the high court furnished to the Commission on Elections, the name will be included in the list,” he added.

He added that if the conviction comes from a lower court, there is no reason to disqualify a person from running for public office, underscoring that the Constitution provides that everybody is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Estrada was arrested after surrendering to authorities in connection with a plunder case filed before the Sandiganbayan. He was taken into custody by authorities led by Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla at the Senate building on 1 June.

Estrada was elected in 2022 and is set to complete his six-year term as senator in 2028.