The recipient LGUs are Olongapo City, the municipalities of Subic, San Marcelino, Castillejos, and San Antonio in Zambales, and the towns of Dinalupihan, Hermosa, and Morong in Bataan.

Taking into account the population and land area, Olongapo was allocated the largest amount of P50,420,165.72, received by Olongapo City Mayor Atty. Rolen Paulino, Jr.

This was followed by Subic, Zambales, which received P32,871,521.46, accepted on behalf of Mayor Jonathan John Khonghun.

The remaining LGUs received their allocations as follows: Dinalupihan, Bataan, with P27,438,313.68, accepted on behalf of Mayor German Santos, Jr.; San Marcelino, Zambales, with P26,272,445.97, received by Mayor Elvis Soria; Hermosa, Bataan, with P23,422,520.27, accepted on behalf of Mayor Atty. Anne Adorable-Inton; Castillejos, Zambales, with P19,817,470.23, received on behalf of Mayor Jeffrey Khonghun; Morong, Bataan, with P19,340,287.10, received on behalf of Mayor Leila Linao-Muñoz; and San Antonio, Zambales, with P18,532,946.83, received by Mayor Dr. Arvin Antipolo.

The LGU shares are sourced from five percent corporate taxes paid by business locators in the Subic Bay Freeport. They are distributed among LGUs based on population (50%), land area (25%), and equal sharing (25%).

OIC-Deputy Administrator for Finance Editha Marzal, along with the finance team, led the distribution of the LGU shares.

Marzal noted that the net shares distributed to the LGUs include not only the current collection period’s allocations but also the 10 percent retention withheld during the first semester of the 2024 distribution.

According to Republic Act No. 9400, which amends RA 7227 or the Bases Conversion and Development Act of 1992, the SBMA is mandated to allocate two percent out of the five percent of gross income earned to LGU shares.