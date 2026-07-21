According to Aliño, “The designation of the Port of Subic as the preferred port for Pax Silica Operations within the Luzon Economic Corridor is a great honor to the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority. It is, in fact, a crowning recognition of the invaluable role that the Port of Subic can possibly play in support of the initiatives of the National Government insofar as Pax Silica is concerned.”

“As part of the Luzon Economic Corridor, Subic’s deep-water port and shipyard facilities are designed to quickly transport raw materials like nickel and copper, and processed tech goods between the port and the AI-native Economic Security Zone, or ESZ, in New Clark City,” he added.

“For the Pax Silica initiative, the Port of Subic Bay offers a strategic advantage. It serves as a critical gateway that enables the efficient movement of raw materials into the country and the timely delivery of finished products to customers,” PCEO Bingcang said.

He added that the partnership advances the Marcos administration’s whole-of-government approach to infrastructure development and investment promotion, while reinforcing the Luzon Economic Corridor through stronger integration of ports, industrial hubs, and emerging technology ecosystems that will generate quality jobs and long-term economic opportunities for Filipinos.

Also present during the signing ceremony were SBMA Senior Deputy Administrator for Operations Ronnie Yambao and BCDA Senior Vice President for Legal Services Atty. Diana Joyce N. Basco-Galera.

The said partnership would involved the identification and evaluation by SBMA of specific land and port areas under its jurisdiction that can be strategically leveraged for the Pax Silica initiative; as well as evaluation of infrastructure, utilities, logistics, and port support requirements for Pax Silica.

The partnership would also include the assessment of land use compatibility and traffic connectivity with existing and planned master development plans of both economic zones; exchange of non-confidential information relevant to infrastructure planning and operational coordination.

Both the BCDA and the SBMA would also conduct market sounding, logistics demand analysis, and potential development phasing; and exploration of possible modes of cooperation or future project structures, subject to applicable laws and policies.

Pax Silica is a US-led strategic coalition launched in December 2025 to secure the global supply chains for artificial intelligence and semiconductors. Aimed at countering China's dominance in tech manufacturing and rare earth minerals, the initiative brings together over 30 partner nations to build resilient infrastructure.