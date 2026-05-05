Money meets machine

Anthropic is teaming up with major financial firms to launch a new venture aimed at helping companies deploy artificial intelligence tools, deepening ties between Silicon Valley and Wall Street, according to The New York Times.
Backed by Blackstone, Hellman & Friedman and Goldman Sachs, the firm will focus on integrating Anthropic’s Claude AI model into corporate systems. Companies have struggled to keep up as the technology evolves rapidly, with capabilities shifting month to month.
The push comes amid intensifying competition among AI developers to dominate enterprise adoption. It also reflects growing demand from large firms seeking to automate operations and boost efficiency, even as concerns rise over job displacement.
The new venture is expected to start by rolling out Claude across portfolio companies of its financial backers, signaling a more aggressive, capital-backed push to bring AI into mainstream business workflows.