Money meets machine

Anthropic is teaming up with major financial firms to launch a new venture aimed at helping companies deploy artificial intelligence tools, deepening ties between Silicon Valley and Wall Street, according to The New York Times.

Backed by Blackstone, Hellman & Friedman and Goldman Sachs, the firm will focus on integrating Anthropic’s Claude AI model into corporate systems. Companies have struggled to keep up as the technology evolves rapidly, with capabilities shifting month to month.