Pampanga collapse casualties mount

She noted that the quick succession of recoveries indicates the victims were located near each other in the same area, allowing teams to proceed immediately to the next retrieval once access was established.

“These are difficult realities we face every day here. As unfortunate as these developments are, we have to continue our work — we need to make sure that everything is done properly and correctly,” she said.

Careful recovery

She explained that every recovery requires careful assessment and slow, deliberate movement to avoid further danger or damage amid heavy debris and unstable materials.

Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II, who heads the Unified Command, said the command remains steadfast in its efforts to clear debris and ensure clear pathways as search, rescue and retrieval operations continue around the clock.

Meanwhile, the city government expressed gratitude to the Chinese Filipino Business Club Inc. and Valentinos Hotel Premiere for donating food and drinking water to the responders.

The support, according to the command, greatly helps replenish the strength and morale of personnel working continuously at the site.