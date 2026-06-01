Death toll in Angeles collapse rises to 13

Fire Supt. Maria Leah Sejili, spokesperson for the Bureau of Fire Protection-Central Luzon, said the 13th victim was recovered at 12:59 p.m.

"These are difficult realities we face every day here. Malungkot man ang mga pangyayaring ito, kailangan naming ituloy ang trabaho — kailangan nating makuha ang lahat nang maayos at tama," Sejili said.

She said each recovery operation requires careful assessment and deliberate movements due to unstable debris and the risk posed by damaged structural materials.

Angeles City Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II, who heads the Unified Command, said responders remain committed to clearing debris and opening access routes as round-the-clock search, rescue and retrieval operations continue.

Meanwhile, the city government thanked the Chinese Filipino Business Club Inc. and Valentinos Hotel Premiere for donating food and drinking water to personnel working at the site.

Authorities said the donations have helped sustain the strength and morale of responders involved in the prolonged operation.