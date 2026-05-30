House prosecutors continue preparations for Duterte impeachment trial — Acidre

“For the belief of the Congress, this is an issue not limited only to the Senate. So, preparations continue not only among the prosecutors who are currently reviewing and going back over all the evidence presented in the clarificatory hearings,” he added.

The lawmaker noted that the House is seeking stronger support from sectors closely monitoring and interested in the outcome of the impeachment proceedings.

“Which is for me very important. In the end, it is easy to turn this [impeachment trial] political. In the first place, I admitted this [as] a political process,” Acidre said.

He also stressed the importance of viewing the impeachment trial within the broader context of governance and public accountability, saying the process underscores the responsibility of public officials in the exercise of their duties.

The legislator added that the accusations, complaints, and evidence presented against the Vice President cannot simply be dismissed because of the prevailing political climate.

“I know the country is facing many challenges at the moment. We have also buckled up on making sure that we have a strong legislative action [and] framework on how to respond to the emergencies,” Acidre said.

Senate leadership issue

Acidre said reports of a possible leadership change in the Senate would remain an internal matter for the Upper Chamber.

“The Senate leadership issue is a Senate issue. We [at the House of Representatives] would rather be focused [on our own work],” Acidre told reporters.

He assured the public that the House prosecution panel is prepared to present its case against Duterte regardless of any changes in Senate leadership.

“I am sure the prosecution is ready to present their case, whether or not there is a change of leadership, whether or not it's someone else who's Senate President,” Acidre said.

“In the end, we just have to fulfill our role and we have full trust that the Senate as an institution also will fulfill their part,” the Tingog representative added, referring to the Senate’s role as an impeachment court.