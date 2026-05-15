House prosecutors seek ‘fair opportunity’ in Duterte impeachment trial

The lawmaker made the remarks following the previous impeachment proceedings against Duterte, during which the Articles of Impeachment were returned to the House of Representatives just hours after the Senate convened as an impeachment court, following a motion made by Senator Alan Peter Cayetano.

Critics viewed the move as an attempt to derail the possible removal of Duterte from office and prevent her perpetual disqualification from seeking public office, particularly ahead of the 2028 national elections.

However, Cayetano, who was recently elected Senate President, confirmed to reporters that the Articles of Impeachment had already been included in the chamber’s Calendar of Ordinary Business.

He also said no member of the Senate majority had expressed any intention to stop the proceedings, emphasizing that the process should run its constitutional course.

According to Chua, the development indicated that senator-judges were interested in examining the allegations and evidence contained in the impeachment complaint.

“We believe the senator-judges likewise want the opportunity to hear the side of the twice-impeached Vice President Duterte and to examine the evidence that the House Prosecution Team will present before the Impeachment Court,” he said.

With no indication that the impeachment proceedings would be challenged either before the Senate or the Supreme Court of the Philippines, Chua said the prosecution panel is now preparing its evidence and legal arguments for the trial.

“We are preparing the necessary motions. We are studying possible arguments from the defense and preparing corresponding counterarguments. We are also preparing possible witnesses and documentary evidence,” he said.

Decided by evidence

Many were surprised on 11 May when a sudden change in Senate leadership coincided with developments surrounding the impeachment proceedings.

Senator Vicente Sotto III was replaced as Senate president by Cayetano.

The leadership change raised concerns among supporters of Duterte’s impeachment, as the Senate majority was perceived to have shifted toward lawmakers allied with the Vice President.

Despite this, Chel Diokno said the impeachment trial would ultimately have to be decided based on evidence, citing previous impeachment proceedings.

Diokno also pointed out that the trial would be conducted publicly, allowing Filipinos to observe the proceedings and scrutinize the decisions of senator-judges.

“I think, regardless of their political leanings, they will have to make their decision based on the evidence because the entire country will see the evidence also,” Diokno said in an interview with DZMM on Thursday, 14 May.

“This is not a closed-door proceeding where they would be the only ones who would see the evidence and hear the witness testimonies. We will all see it,” he added.