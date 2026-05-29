LGU, shipbuilders outline flood control plan

The briefing was designed to guide the volunteer group on where to deploy resources and conduct engineering works to reduce heavy flooding on local roads and residential areas.

Tiangco pledged full cooperation and assured the volunteers that the city government would provide heavy equipment to support their operations.

“We need to get our acts together before calamity strikes,” Tiangco said.

The shipyard companies participating in the joint initiative include R< Shipyard and Realty Development Corp., McFish International Corp., Nautilus Shipyard & Repair Inc., Majestic Shipping Corp., and Navotas Shipyard Corp.

Also included were Western Shipyard Services Inc., Seaver Marine Shipbuilding and Industrial Corp., Asian Shipping Corp., Elfa Shipyard Corp., Northbay Construction Services Corp., RESL Shipyard, Triple Dragon Ship Repair and Ship Building Services, SAS Shipyard Inc., Josefa Slipways Inc., RAJ&T Marine Services Inc. and RBL Shipyard.