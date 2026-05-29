Tsuneishi unveils Cebu shipyard expansion

Roque highlighted Tsuneishi's long-standing contribution to the Philippine maritime industry, noting that its operations have helped transform Balamban into one of the country's leading shipbuilding hubs.

“Tsuneishi’s operations in Cebu have helped transform Balamban into one of the country’s leading shipbuilding and industrial hubs, creating thousands of jobs and opportunities for Filipino workers and local communities. We value the company not only as a major investor, but also as a long-term partner in strengthening the Philippines’ maritime manufacturing ecosystem and advancing environmentally sustainable shipbuilding technologies,” she said.

Tsuneishi has operated in the Philippines since the early 1990s through Tsuneishi Heavy Industries (Cebu) Inc., which now runs one of the country's largest shipbuilding facilities and supports more than 12,000 jobs.

The company has also played a significant role in the country's shipbuilding sector, which generated about $541 million in exports in 2024. Japan accounted for more than 96 percent of export demand during the period.

Beyond shipbuilding, discussions also focused on workforce development and human resource exchange. Tsuneishi reaffirmed its support for Filipino talent development and overseas employment opportunities.

The company also highlighted the role of Lapu-Lapu-Cebu International College, established in 2021, in training globally competitive professionals for the maritime industry, tourism, international business, and regional development.

Both sides expressed optimism over deeper Philippines-Japan cooperation in green shipbuilding and maritime industrial development.