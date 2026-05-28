Philippine exports surge 15.3% in 2025 — PSA

Meanwhile, total imports reached $134.20 billion in 2025, up 5.2 percent from the $127.60 billion recorded in the previous year.

The China remained the Philippines’ largest source of imports, accounting for 28.6 percent of total inbound shipments.

Electronic products also topped import commodities from China with a total value of $9.77 billion.

Despite the rise in exports, the country posted a balance of trade deficit amounting to $49.72 billion, indicating that import values continued to exceed export earnings.

The PSA said the balance of trade reflected a negative 8.5 percent year-on-year growth rate.