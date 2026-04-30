Philippine trade hits $20.85B record since 1991

The United States emerged as the largest export market, accounting for 17.1 percent of total shipments, followed by Hong Kong, Japan, and China. Most exports were bound for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation economies, highlighting the region’s continued importance to Philippine trade.

On the import side, purchases climbed 12.3 percent to USD 12.68 billion, with electronic products, mineral fuels, and transport equipment leading the increase. China remained the country’s top supplier, accounting for more than a quarter of total imports.

For the first quarter, total exports reached USD 22.70 billion, while imports stood at USD 35.50 billion, both marking their highest levels on record.

The PSA data reflects a pattern of strong trade flows supported by industrial demand, although the persistent deficit underscores the country’s reliance on imported inputs to sustain growth.