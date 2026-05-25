Polo Ravales Marries Longtime Partner in Intimate White-Themed Wedding

Actor Polo Ravales has officially tied the knot with his longtime partner, fitness coach Paulyn Quiza, in a heartfelt ceremony attended by their closest family members and friends.

The couple exchanged vows on May 24 in an elegant all-white wedding that reflected both simplicity and warmth. Clips shared online showed the celebration filled with emotional moments, with celebrity guests including Dingdong Dantes and Dino Guevarra joining the newlyweds on their special day.

Polo looked dashing in a classic white suit paired with black accents and a bow tie, while Paulyn stunned in an off-shoulder mermaid-cut gown accented by a bouquet of white and yellow blooms.

Their wedding marks another milestone in a love story that has quietly flourished for years. The pair got engaged in 2018 before welcoming their son, Yatrick Paul, in 2021.

Now officially husband and wife, Polo and Paulyn begin a new chapter together surrounded by the love of family, longtime friends, and the life they have already built as devoted parents.