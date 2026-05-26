Filipino-Canadian artist MICO announces debut album release

After independently growing his audience, the 23-year-old artist is now stepping into a wider spotlight with the release of his first full-length project under Columbia Records.

The upcoming 10-track album is expected to explore themes of growing up, change, and navigating newfound success.

The record will also feature recent releases “Like You Mean It” and “DREAMBOY,” which offered fans an early glimpse into MICO’s evolving sound and artistry.

Adding to the momentum, MICO is expanding his international reach through his “Running From a Feeling Tour,” which includes his first-ever performance in Singapore this November.

With “When the light turns on” arriving on 26 June, fans known as “amicos” are counting down to what many see as a defining moment in the Filipino-Canadian artist’s rapidly rising career.