Romualdez seeks Ombudsman inhibition in probe

Leyte 1st District Rep. Martin Romualdez has asked the Office of the Ombudsman to inhibit itself from conducting preliminary investigations into his alleged involvement in a multibillion-peso flood control scandal.
In a four-page letter, Romualdez’s lawyers from Villaraza & Angangco said Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla and Assistant Ombudsman Mico Clavano had shown signs of prejudgment. They cited public statements that allegedly indicated a preconceived position on issues tied to the probe, including remarks labeling Romualdez a “master plunderer” and references to cases against him “starting to roll,” despite no completed or initiated preliminary investigation.
The camp also raised concerns over the Ombudsman’s reported denial of Romualdez’s request for a medical trip to Singapore from 20 April to 4 May following an angioplasty. His lawyers said the request for inhibition aims to protect due process and maintain public confidence in the investigation.
The DAILY TRIBUNE sought comment from the Office of the Assistant Ombudsman but has yet to receive a response.
In an earlier statement on social media, Romualdez said he was being portrayed as a “fall guy” in the controversy. “If this is a political play to push me out and close the story, tarnishing my name and my reputation then I’m telling everyone now. I will not go quietly and I will not go alone,” he said. “I will not be the fall guy for other people’s corruption.”