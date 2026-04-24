Romualdez seeks Ombudsman inhibition in probe

Leyte 1st District Rep. Martin Romualdez has asked the Office of the Ombudsman to inhibit itself from conducting preliminary investigations into his alleged involvement in a multibillion-peso flood control scandal.

In a four-page letter, Romualdez’s lawyers from Villaraza & Angangco said Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla and Assistant Ombudsman Mico Clavano had shown signs of prejudgment. They cited public statements that allegedly indicated a preconceived position on issues tied to the probe, including remarks labeling Romualdez a “master plunderer” and references to cases against him “starting to roll,” despite no completed or initiated preliminary investigation.