DOJ furnishes copy of flood control report to Ombudsman

Clavano noted that the DOJ had gathered evidence from existing government records and the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on 14 November 2025 where several former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials and private contractors Sarah and Curlee Discaya delivered testimonies linking public officials to the flood control mess.

“The allegations claim that multiple high-ranking public officials and private individuals conspired to maneuver allocations, rig public bidding processes, and siphon government funds stemming from national infrastructure budget systems,” he said.

Based on the report, it had found that there was an established network between public officers wherein the budget was illegally allocated through manipulated project specifications and rigging of public bidding for government projects.

Aside from delivering its findings, here were the names that were tagged as respondents to its recommended charges:

Senator Jose “Jinggoy” Estrada

Former DPWH Sec. Manuel Bonoan

Former DPWH Usec. Maria Catalina “Cathy” Cabral

Former DPWH Usec. Roberto Bernardo

Former DPWH NCR Regional Director Gerard Opulencia

Former DPWH District Engineer Henry Alcantara

Former Assistant District Engineer Bong Dinglasan

Former Assistant District Engineer Denryl Cortuna

Former District Engineer Manny Bulusan

Arturo Gonzales Jr.

All respondents were said to have been evaluated and found to have key roles in the distribution and illegal acquisition of public funds. Notably, the report mentioned that there were still several unidentified individuals that may be linked to the issue.

Clavano stated that the report had acknowledged that the likes of Bernardo, Opulencia, and Alcantara were already granted coverage through the Justice department’s Witness Protection, Security and Benefit Program, all of whom were present during the Sandiganbayan’s hearings on the case of former Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla.

As part of its submitted resolution, the DOJ had recommended for the named respondents to be filed with cases of plunder, violation of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, direct bribery, and corruption of public officials.

It further mentioned that it had endorsed for the cases to be dropped against Cabral in light of her death last December 2025, and for the mentioned state witnesses under the DOJ to be excluded from the filing of criminal charges.

Clavano mentioned that the Ombudsman would be taking the report into consideration during its own separate and independent investigation into the matter.

“Rest assured, we will keep the public updated on the developments in this case,” he said.

Last Wednesday, 13 May, the Office of the Ombudsman also received a copy of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee’s partial report on the scandal.