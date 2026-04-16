Clavano seeks explanation from Quilala over cash delivery allegations

The Assistant Ombudsman claimed that Quilala was still allowed to conduct his work while the IAB conducted its investigation.

Based on the SCO issued to the prosecutor, he was asked to submit a response within a 48-hour period on “why no disciplinary action should be taken” with regards to the allegations.

The order also mentioned that, if found guilty, Quilala would be subjected to cases for violation of the Anti-Grant and Corrupt Practices Act and the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.

Aside from Quilala, former Ombudsman Samuel Martires had also been cited by Madriaga as receiving two bags of cash amounting to P35 million each which were placed in a vehicle at the Ombudsman’s office parking lot.

Clavano said that they were still discussing internally what actions they would take against the former chief investigator.

“Accountability will come once we are able to figure out what really happened, obviously it's a grave allegation, it’s something we believe is worth looking into, however the allegations against Atty. Quilala…seems to be much deeper,” he explained.

Martires has since denied the claims, noting that the Duterte’s supposed aide was a “nonentity” and that he had no personal ties with the Vice President and former President.