Maki proudly says latest MV is ‘All Filipino, no AI’

Maki later responded with a short but pointed statement: “All Filipino, no AI.”

The remark quickly resonated with fans, many of whom praised the emphasis on homegrown talent and human-made creativity at a time when artificial intelligence-generated visuals are becoming more common in the entertainment and creative industries.

Though brief, Maki’s statement served as a proud acknowledgment of the Filipino artists behind the music video and the craftsmanship poured into the project.

Known for emotionally driven songs and heartfelt lyricism, Maki’s latest release has drawn attention not only for its music but also for its captivating visuals, with viewers particularly praising the animation integrated into the video.

As discussions surrounding AI-generated art continue to grow, Maki’s “All Filipino, no AI” remark struck a chord online, becoming both a celebration of Filipino artistry and a show of support for local creatives.

The music video for “HabangBuhay Pansamantalata,” featuring Justin, continues to gain traction online for its emotional storytelling and visual presentation.

Meanwhile, Maki has several upcoming events lined up for his fans, known as “Zushis.”

Pink Fest is set on 29 May at Trinoma in Quezon City, while an exclusive send-off fan meet is scheduled on 5 June at Solaire Resort North.

He is also set to bring his “Kolorcoaster” show to Singapore and Indonesia in June.