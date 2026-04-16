Explain bribe claim, prosecutor ordered

“This is something that we will pursue to ensure the integrity of the office,” he added.

Madriaga, who claimed to be a former aide of Vice President Sara Duterte, had testified against her in her Impeachment hearing at the House of Representatives last Tuesday.

Clavano said the matter has been consolidated under the IAB, which is tasked with ensuring discipline within the investigative agency. He added that Quilala may still perform his duties while the IAB conducts its investigation.