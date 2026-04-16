Explain bribe claim, prosecutor ordered

Assistant Ombudsman Mico Clavano revealed that a show cause order (SCO) has been issued against Assistant Special Prosecutor Atty. Ryan Quilala over allegations that he received cash from an alleged bagman of Vice President Sara Duterte.
“The Office of the Ombudsman, through the Internal Affairs Board (IAB), has issued a show-cause order for him to explain the allegation that had been made, not only at the hearing, but in the affidavit of Ramil Madriaga,” Clavano said in a press conference.
“This is something that we will pursue to ensure the integrity of the office,” he added.
Madriaga, who claimed to be a former aide of Vice President Sara Duterte, had testified against her in her Impeachment hearing at the House of Representatives last Tuesday.
Clavano said the matter has been consolidated under the IAB, which is tasked with ensuring discipline within the investigative agency. He added that Quilala may still perform his duties while the IAB conducts its investigation.
Quilala was directed to submit a response within 48 hours. He may face charges for violation of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act and the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.
Aside from Quilala, former Ombudsman Samuel Martires was cited by Madriaga as having allegedly received two bags of cash containing P35 million each, which were supposedly left in a vehicle at the Ombudsman’s parking lot.