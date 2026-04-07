Ex-House SecGen Gabonada a ‘person of interest’ in ongoing flood control probe

Assistant Ombudsman Mico Clavano revealed that former House Deputy Secretary General Sofonias Ponce Gabonoda had become an integral part of their investigations into the anomalous flood control scandal.
Clavano noted that he has become a ‘person of interest’ for the investigative body due to his role as part of the Secretary General’s office during the time of former House Speaker Martin Romualdez.
“I think it suffice to say that he has become central in our investigation and we feel that his participation and, hopefully, his cooperation in the investigation could take us even further in our investigation,” he told reporters.
In the subpoena duces tecum issued to House Secretary General Cheloy Garafil, the Ombudsman requested for the certified true copies of Gabonada’s Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN) from the start of his term up to the current day.
It also sought for the Records Custodian of the congress to ensure that all submitted documents are accurate.
The document further reiterated Ombudsman Jesus Cripin Remulla’s earlier warning directed to Garafil, stating that non-compliance to their request would subject the latter to a crime of contempt.
“Failure to comply within the dated period stated in this Subpoena shall merit the filing of criminal charges…as well as administrative charges…against you,” the subpoena read.
Clavano expressed that the Ombudsman would also welcome the personal cooperation of Gabonado, as the issued subpoena serves as the first contact of the investigative body to the former deputy secretary general.
“We want to know what’s on his mind and what he knows regarding the process that had been undertaken during the time of former speaker Romualdez,” he clarified.