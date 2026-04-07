Ex-House SecGen Gabonada a ‘person of interest’ in ongoing flood control probe

It also sought for the Records Custodian of the congress to ensure that all submitted documents are accurate.

The document further reiterated Ombudsman Jesus Cripin Remulla’s earlier warning directed to Garafil, stating that non-compliance to their request would subject the latter to a crime of contempt.

“Failure to comply within the dated period stated in this Subpoena shall merit the filing of criminal charges…as well as administrative charges…against you,” the subpoena read.

Clavano expressed that the Ombudsman would also welcome the personal cooperation of Gabonado, as the issued subpoena serves as the first contact of the investigative body to the former deputy secretary general.

“We want to know what’s on his mind and what he knows regarding the process that had been undertaken during the time of former speaker Romualdez,” he clarified.