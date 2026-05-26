400 families homeless after Taguig fire





What started as a small spark quickly escalated, prompting authorities to raise the alarm level to five as fire crews battled the inferno for nearly five hours, where the it was declared "fire out" at 2:02 a.m. on Tuesday.



Local authorities quickly moved displaced residents to temporary shelters, including the Taguig Integrated School Covered Court and the Sta. Ana Multipurpose Building, where families now sleep on mats and await assistance.



The city government has begun distributing ₱10,000 in immediate cash assistance per affected household, alongside food, water, and medicine.



Community groups have also launched donation drives to provide essentials such as blankets, toiletries, and drinking water to those who lost their homes. The Sanggunian Kabataan of Barangay Sta. Ana organized collections to help meet the most urgent needs of the displaced. ###

