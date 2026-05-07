3 Metro Manila fires leave dead, injured, dozens displaced

Based on data from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), the blaze started shortly after 4 p.m. and was fully extinguished around 6 p.m.

In another incident in Taguig’s Barangay Bagumbayan, at least 11 families or 37 individuals were left homeless after a fire swept through a residential area at around 9 p.m.

The blaze rapidly spread through tightly packed houses, forcing residents to evacuate as firefighters worked to contain the fire.

It was declared out at around 12:58 a.m. on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a massive fire hit Parañaque City, where authorities reported at least four people were injured and around 600 families were displaced after flames engulfed a residential area.

Among those injured was a 40-year-old man who suffered burns and was treated on site. Three others were also given medical attention, including an elderly man who sustained a head injury after falling, another 40-year-old man with minor foot injuries, and a 20-year-old woman who fainted. No deaths were reported.

Estimated damage to property reached around P900,000.

Firefighting efforts involved almost all Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) units across Metro Manila, supported by volunteer fire brigades, with a total of 94 fire trucks deployed to the scene.

The blaze lasted for more than six hours before it was placed under control at around 5:50 a.m. However, thick smoke was still observed lingering in the area even after the fire had been contained.

Investigations are ongoing into the causes of all three fires.

Local governments have begun coordinating relief operations, including temporary shelter, food assistance, and other aid for affected families.