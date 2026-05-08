Vivo sets stage for X300 Ultra debut

Leading the lineup is the vivo X300 Ultra, which features the ZEISS Master Lenses Collection and a 200-megapixel 85mm ZEISS Gimbal-Grade APO Telephoto Camera aimed at professional-grade photography.

The flagship device also supports 4K 120fps video recording, 10-bit Log, and Dolby Vision across all rear cameras, targeting users looking for cinematic-quality mobile video.

Under the hood, the X300 Ultra runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and packs a 6600mAh BlueVolt battery for extended use.

Meanwhile, the vivo X300 FE takes a more compact approach while retaining creator-focused features. The device sports a 50MP ZEISS Super Telephoto Camera with support for up to 200mm equivalent focal length, designed for concerts, travel, and long-range photography.

It also introduces features such as Stage Mode and Dual-View Video, allowing users to simultaneously capture scenes and reactions. AI-powered editing tools are also integrated into the camera system.

Despite its slimmer form factor, the X300 FE carries a 6500mAh battery and runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 platform.

vivo said pricing and local availability details will be announced in the coming weeks.