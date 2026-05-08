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Vivo sets stage for X300 Ultra debut

VIVO is set to expand its premium X Series lineup in the Philippines this May with the upcoming launch of the X300 Ultra and X300 FE, featuring ZEISS-powered cameras, AI imaging tools and large-capacity batteries aimed at creators and mobile photography users.
VIVO is set to expand its premium X Series lineup in the Philippines this May with the upcoming launch of the X300 Ultra and X300 FE, featuring ZEISS-powered cameras, AI imaging tools and large-capacity batteries aimed at creators and mobile photography users.PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF VIVO Philippines
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Smartphone maker vivo is expanding its premium X Series lineup in the Philippines with the launch of the vivo X300 Ultra and vivo X300 FE this May, doubling down on mobile photography and creator-focused features.

The new devices build on the momentum of the X300 Pro and X300 released late last year, with vivo positioning the latest models toward content creators, mobile photographers and power users.

VIVO is set to expand its premium X Series lineup in the Philippines this May with the upcoming launch of the X300 Ultra and X300 FE, featuring ZEISS-powered cameras, AI imaging tools and large-capacity batteries aimed at creators and mobile photography users.
vivo X300 Ultra, X300 FE arriving in Philippines this May

Leading the lineup is the vivo X300 Ultra, which features the ZEISS Master Lenses Collection and a 200-megapixel 85mm ZEISS Gimbal-Grade APO Telephoto Camera aimed at professional-grade photography.

The flagship device also supports 4K 120fps video recording, 10-bit Log, and Dolby Vision across all rear cameras, targeting users looking for cinematic-quality mobile video.

Under the hood, the X300 Ultra runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and packs a 6600mAh BlueVolt battery for extended use.

Meanwhile, the vivo X300 FE takes a more compact approach while retaining creator-focused features. The device sports a 50MP ZEISS Super Telephoto Camera with support for up to 200mm equivalent focal length, designed for concerts, travel, and long-range photography.

It also introduces features such as Stage Mode and Dual-View Video, allowing users to simultaneously capture scenes and reactions. AI-powered editing tools are also integrated into the camera system.

Despite its slimmer form factor, the X300 FE carries a 6500mAh battery and runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 platform.

vivo said pricing and local availability details will be announced in the coming weeks.

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