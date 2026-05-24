VinFast shows e-scooter commute

The Evo is the easiest to approach among the three models tested. It has a compact shape, slim body and rounded styling that gives it a young, city-friendly look.

Its LED projector headlamp and clean bodywork lean more toward lifestyle use than aggressive riding. On the course, the Evo feels light and easy to manage. Its throttle response is smooth, but it still has enough pull when leaving a stop.

It handles low-speed corners well and stays composed on uneven pavement. During the water-wading section, it remains steady.

That character could suit students, young workers and households that need a second vehicle for short city trips. The Evo feels like the kind of scooter a new rider can understand quickly.

The Feliz II has a taller stance, longer body and larger wheels, which give it a more stable presence. It still feels friendly, but it has a more solid road feel than the Evo.

On the uphill section, the Feliz II keeps its pace without strain. It also handles curves in a natural way, with steering that feels predictable.

The Feliz II may appeal to office workers and riders who want more comfort for daily commuting. It has enough performance to feel capable, but it does not ask much from the rider.

The Viper has the sportiest personality in the group. Its sharp body lines, angular lighting and taller stance give it a younger and more aggressive look.

It also shows the strongest feel of electric torque. The scooter pulls quickly out of corners and during straight runs, but the response remains predictable. First-time EV riders can likely adjust without much trouble.

The Viper handles curve tests well and keeps a strong pull on inclines. It also stays manageable during slow maneuvers and stop-and-go riding.

That mix could work for younger riders who want a scooter with more energy without giving up daily practicality.

VinFast is also looking beyond the scooters themselves. The company’s battery-swapping plan may help answer one of the biggest concerns about electric mobility in the Philippines.